Bravely Default 2 comes to Steam in seven days

Surprise! Square Enix’s formerly Switch-exclusive RPG, Bravely Default II, is coming to PC, and soon. The publisher just announced that the old-school role-playing adventure is on the way to Steam in September, just over six months after its initial release on Switch. So if you’ve been waiting for a way to play this one on more powerful hardware, you’re getting your chance very soon.

Bravely Default II hits Steam on September 2, 2021 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. You can pre-order now at a 10% launch discount, bringing the price down to $53.99 / £44.99 / €44.99. That discount will be available until September 13, so you can also wait to see how the PC port turns out before putting your money down.

The game puts you in control of a party of four adventurers, and lets you mix and match their classes to build a custom loadout of abilities. Combat lets characters ‘default’ to take a defensive stance and build up extra turns, and you can spend those turns with a ‘brave’ to take a bunch of actions at once.

I spent about 30 hours with the Switch version, and very much enjoyed the depth of the character building and combat. In fact, my only real complaint was the sluggish loading times and often-unresponsive menus – which, hopefully, this PC version should address.

