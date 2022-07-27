Smash Bros like Brawlhalla gets epic Assassin’s Creed update

Fellow Smash Bros-like game Multiversus may have just launched, but the new Brawlhalla update brings one of the biggest gaming franchises to the fighting game. The epic Brawlhalla Assassin’s Creed crossover is now live, and two popular assassins are sneaking in.

Brawlhalla patch 6.09 introduces the game’s 56th (!) legend, the most popular Assassin’s Creed protagonist Ezio Auditore da Firenze of AC2, Brotherhood, and Revelations fame. Ezio wields his Auditore Blade and uses the Apple of Eden to sneaky effect.

Rather more appropriately given the game’s story, Eivor from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla joins Ezio as an epic crossover character with male or female variants. Unlike Ezio, Eivor is a mirror character of Brawlhalla’s Brynn. Both characters will be available when the Assassin’s Creed event ends

You can check out both assassins in action in the trailer below.

The Brawlhalla 6.09 update and Assassin’s Creed event are live, so check ’em out if you haven’t had your fill of Smash Bros-style shenanigans.

Speaking of Multiversus, there has actually been an Adventure Time crossover with Brawlhalla in the past – but, with both Finn and Jake in the competing fighting game’s roster, don’t expect to see them back in Brawlhalla anytime soon.