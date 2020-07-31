New Bright Memory: Infinite trailer shows off more high-octane gameplay

Bright Memory: Infinite was one of the most impressive games at Microsoft’s Inside Xbox Series X gameplay reveal, and now developer FYQD has released a new trailer showing off more of the game’s impressive fast-paced gameplay.

The trailer shows us a little more of the game’s narrative setup, as well as the aforementioned impressive-looking gameplay. We get to see some swordplay, as well as the game’s grappling hook and a selection of firearms. As FYQD notes in the video description, the trailer’s dubbing is Chinese (with English subtitles), but the final game will offer Japanese and English voice acting.

The trailer, which you can watch below, debuted at the Chinese games show F5, for which PCGamesN is a press partner. The game is coming to Steam, and you can find a brief rundown of the plot there. In short, it’s 2036, and a mysterious phenomenon has scientists baffled as an old mystery brings together the histories of two different worlds.

Take a look at the trailer below.

Bright Memory: Infinite is coming to PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One in 2021.