If you’re a fan of milsims or RTS games, Broken Arrow should definitely be on your Steam wishlist. If you’re a fan of both, then I’d probably wager good money on it being on there already. This ambitious upcoming strategy game attracted over 250,000 players to its open multiplayer beta earlier this year, and now it’s gearing up for another beta, this time focusing on its single-player campaign. The catch? Only a select group of lucky recruits will be allowed in this time around.

For those not familiar with Broken Arrow, it’s essentially a Command and Conquer-style RTS game but in a realistic milsim setting. You can utilize and instruct over 300 customizable units including tanks, jets, helicopters, and infantry, to capture territory and wipe out your opposition. For me, its focus on urban warfare definitely answers the question: ‘What if the Battlefield series made an RTS?’

As mentioned, there’s a lot of hype for this one, and its open multiplayer beta at the start of 2024 was immensely popular. However, as well as PvP battles, Broken Arrow is also going to serve up a single-player story mode, and sign-ups are now live for a new beta that will test out some of the content in the campaign. Developer Steel Balalaika wants to get “comprehensive feedback” on its story missions.

Unlike its open multiplayer beta, though, this one will be closed and under NDA, so not everyone who signs up is guaranteed to get a spot. Steel Balalaika says that you could increase your chances by sending in a video application that communicates your passion and hype for Broken Arrow, so start practicing your lines if you really want to get into this closed beta. It’s slated to start around the end of July, and you can sign up for the campaign beta here.

What’s even cooler about Broken Arrow and its storytelling ambitions is that the scenario editor that Steel Balalaika uses to create its campaign missions will be made available to players, allowing them to create their own missions and then share them with the Steam Workshop. “It includes a visual scripting tool allowing you to create complete scenarios with cutscenes and dialogue without ever writing a single line of code,” Steel Balalaika says on the game’s Steam page.

Broken Arrow is set to launch later this year, so while you wait, why not take a look at some other excellent war games that will give you that milsim kick? Alternatively, we’ve got expert recommendations on loads of epic strategy games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.