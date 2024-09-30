Broken Arrow looks like one of the most ambitious upcoming strategy games. It blends the deep customization and tactical considerations of military simulators like War Thunder or World of Tanks with the top-down, real-time combat management of RTS games such as Command and Conquer, Company of Heroes 3, and Hearts of Iron 4. Because of its ambition, it doesn’t come as a massive surprise, then, that we’ve just learned that Broken Arrow has received a delay that will push back its launch but, luckily, also see its creator kicking off an open beta very soon.

Broken Arrow looks to do for military-themed RTS games what projects like Arma 3 have done for first-person shooters. It’s an enormous strategy game that includes hundreds of units and thorough army and unit customization based on realistic technology and tactics, used in battles whose locations are based on actual locations. It was also originally planned to launch this year.

Developer Steel Balalaika and publisher Slitherine put out a statement that explains that the decision to delay the game has been “motivated by our desire to fully meet our community’s expectations, to ensure that Broken Arrow is the best game of its kind and that it provides a flawless experience to its players.”

In order to “guarantee a quality product and a great experience,” the studio and publisher plan to “run more extensive testing and iterate on improving the code efficiency.” Part of doing so involves the launch of a multiplayer open beta on November 12. Alongside this, weekly developer diaries will be published throughout October and, more vaguely, “an important reveal of Broken Arrow in December ….”

Broken Arrow is now set to launch in 2025, with its open beta beginning on November 12, 2024. Wishlist the game or find more details via its Steam page right here.

