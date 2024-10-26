Sometimes it’s easy to forget just how popular some Steam games are. Concurrent players don’t paint the whole picture, and user reviews are often a small portion of the full playerbase. Brotato is one of these games. With almost 80,000 Steam reviews sitting at 97% positive, it’s a blend of Vampire Survivors’ chaos and The Binding of Isaac’s artstyle. Not only that, but it’s also just had a huge new DLC and free co-op update. Oh, and you can grab the full thing for $6 right now.

If you’ve played Vampire Survivors, you know most of what to expect with Brotato. You blitz through waves of enemies, earn currency, and upgrade your equipment as you go. It’s a roguelike game at heart, where every build and run can take a different shape, depending on the character you choose, weapons you use, and upgrade paths you take. You’re also a potato who can carry six weapons at once, but I’m guessing you’ve figured that out already.

Both Brotato’s new Abyssal Terrors DLC and its free content update are absolutely stacked. The local co-op upgrade comes with four new characters, five extra weapons, 15 more items, music, an accessibility option to retry failed waves, and of course local multiplayer. Now, up to four of you can venture out into the roguelike game’s alien-infested landscape. Keep in mind that this has to be local, or done via Steam’s remote play together feature.

If you purchase the new Abyssal Terrors DLC, though, you get even more. There’s a new map featuring 20 waves to contend with, 14 new characters, 16 extra weapons, and over 30 new items. There’s also the new curse and charm mechanics, so there’s plenty to go up against across the DLC and free update.

If you’re on the fence, Brotato has been soaring on Steam since early access started in September 2022. With over 77,000 user reviews, it currently sits at a staggering ‘overwhelmingly positive’ on Valve’s platform, with 97% of reviews in favor of the game.

Brotato’s local co-op update and the Abyssal Terrors DLC are both out now. You can grab a bundle of the base game and expansion at 30% off, so expect to pay $6.28 / £5.20 if you’re a new player. You can find the game right here.

