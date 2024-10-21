Ahead of GTA 6, one of Rockstar’s most underrated games is 65% off

While the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date feels like it’s miles off, Bully, one of Rockstar’s most underrated titles, is the perfect way to wile that time away. The 2006 action-adventure game sees you playing as a rebellious boy named Jimmy Hopkins as he attends Bullworth Academy and it feels just like the GTA games of its era, except instead of driving cars and using guns, Jimmy rides a bike and uses a slingshot. It’s a charming game and well-worth buying – especially while 65% off at Humble.

Curiously, Bully: Scholarship Edition is included in a sale with the best hack and slash games, shoot ’em ups, and beat ‘em ups. It would be much better suited in a sale dedicated to the best action-adventure games, but who cares? The important thing is that you can get this classic game for as little as $5.24 / £3.49, and it’s the perfect thing to keep you occupied while you wait for the GTA 6 release date.

I’d also argue that now is the perfect time to start it, as Jimmy arrives at Bullworth’s boarding school at around this time of year. As you make your way through the game, doing pranks and missions for the different cliques, the autumnal atmosphere is beautiful. The whole town has a kind of enchanting air of mystery surrounding it – from the spooky traveling carnival that arrives in town to the mental health hospital, you have to sneak into, and the pirate hidden on the lake. Just like GTA, you’re rewarded for exploring every nook and cranny of Bullworth.

Back when it first came out, there were so many rumors about secrets that might be hidden on the map – from aliens to werewolves. I think it’s a testament to a game’s quality that fans are so keen to look beyond what’s there to try and uncover hidden depths and extra content.

I was also very impressed by the fact that there are no generic NPCs around the map. Bullworth is not as large as many of the maps in GTA, but it’s still a big town to explore, and all the people you encounter in it are individuals (most of whom are named). It goes a long way towards making the setting believable. It feels like a real, breathing world, and it’s one that I love spending time in.

As this is the Scholarship Edition of the game, that means that there are a few extra characters and missions that weren’t included in the PS2 original. It’s been given a nice graphical polish too, and is easily the best way to experience the game.

That’s not the only exciting thing included in the sale either. Here’s an overview of the best deals in the Hack N’ Slash N’ Beat N’ Shoot ‘em Up Sale:

The Hack N’ Slash N’ Beat N’ Shoot ‘em Up Sale runs until Thursday, November 24, 2024. If you want to scoop up any of these bargains, make sure you do so before then.

If you’re waiting anxiously for more news from Rockstar, our GTA 6 map guide gives you a sneak peek at which iconic locales you’ll be tearing up when the sequel rolls around. You can also check out our dedicated GTA database over at GTA Db. We’ll be updating them as and when new information comes in.

Follow us on Google News so that you don’t miss out on pieces of cool news like this in future. You should also get the PCGN Deals Finder if you like to know you’re not missing out on any bargains.