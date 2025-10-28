If you're still holding out for a sequel to Rockstar's Bully, then I admire your relentless optimism. Lend me some, would you? I don't ever see a world where Bully 2 gets made, sadly, but I think I've just found the next best thing for fans of one of the most beloved open-world games in Rockstar's stacked catalog. Incredibly, thanks to a team of modders, we're getting Bully Online before we get GTA 6.

Spearheaded by YouTuber 'Swegta', who was previously involved with a similar mod project to turn Bully into a multiplayer experience, Bully Online is a GTA Online-esque mod built by fans of Canis Canem Edit. A new trailer for the project, and a breakdown of what you can expect to find within it, has just debuted on Swegta's channel. It aims to combine free roaming and exploration with minigames that you can play alongside other players. A key ingredient to GTA Online's success has been roleplaying, and that's going to be encouraged and supported, too.

Your character in Bully Online can earn money by participating in minigames, completing side quests, and trading items you find. To live out your life in Bullworth, you can spend that money on housing, weapons, vehicles, and other items. There are some neat little touches and details in the role-playing side of Bully Online too, such as keys that you can lock your vehicles with to stop other players stealing them.

Some of the minigames themselves sound rather… extreme. Sure, there's your usual affair of races and last-player-standing brawls, but there's also a mode that turns Bully into an FPS game - Rat Wars. By approaching TV screens in the overworld, you can queue up for Rat Wars matches which transform you into giant rodents holding pistols and sniper rifles. While guns aren't featured in the main server, to preserve the Bully feel, this shows that the minigames will definitely think outside of the box and float into other genres.

Swegta's new video also confirms that early backers of Bully Online will be able to jump in and start playing as soon as December of this year. You can support the project on ko.fi here, which will also get you an exclusive blue nametag in the server and priority queuing, among other benefits.

Bully Online will then be made fully available at some point in 2026, the year in which the original Canis Canem Edit turns 20 years old. Two decades, eh? How the time flies…

While the Bully MP project that Swegta was previously involved with had its troubles, Bully Online will hopefully stick the landing with its bigger focus on roleplaying and more experimental minigames. I just can't believe we're getting a new reason to play Bully again before we get the GTA 6 release date…

