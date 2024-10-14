If you’re looking for a more realistic WW2 game, then turn-based strategy RPG Burden of Command might be right up your street. Much like HBO’s Band of Brothers series, Burden of Command explores the journey, both physical and emotional, of a WW2 ground unit, offering a more authentic experience than your average war game. And thanks to Steam Next Fest, you can play the free demo right now.

Burden of Command tasks you with leading troops of a real-life unit, the Cottonbalers (7th Infantry Regiment). Fighting your way through 18 turn-based battles, each battlefield and instance is recreated based on true events. This also means you, as captain, are forced to make the same painstaking decisions their leader did. The wrong decisions or strategy could lose you a soldier for good, while solid tactics earn you the respect and trust of your unit. If you enjoy the best war games that offer depth, there’s plenty here to sink your teeth into.

In addition to keeping your men safe on the battlefield, you must manage their combat stress and mental welfare, which affects how they perform in combat. It’s a sensitive topic, but developer Green Tree Games worked with the official chronicler of the Cottonbalers, John McManus, and military and psychological experts to make the experience as emotionally and historically authentic as possible.

If Burden of Command sounds like your thing, you can play the free demo right now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest – just head here. Combining strategy, storytelling, decision-making, and RPG elements, it’s far cry from the spectacle of Battlefield, and even tougher than Company of Heroes.

