Hit the open road with $265 of our favorite simulation games for $25

This time around, Humble Bundle has cranked out a fantastic selection of simulation games including Bus Simulator 18 (which is an old favorite here at PCGamesN). In total, you’re getting eight games, seven DLC packs, and two special vouchers, and since it’s just $25 (£19.70) for what would normally be $265 (£204.32), it’s a pretty enticing deal.

Like most of the best simulation games, the titles included in this collection are ideal for unwinding with at the end of a stressful day. Bus Simulator 18 gets some pretty good representation because it comes with several of its DLCs, including the Mercedez-Benz packs, the official map extension, and the Setra Bus Pack (among others). The reality of bus driving life may not be so easy, but in digital form, it makes one of the best relaxing games around.

It’s not just buses, though. The bundle has loads of simulation games to offer. Here’s a list of everything included in the Summer Sims 2 Astragon Anthology Humble Bundle:

Construction Simulator

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop

Firefighting Simulator

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Gold Upgrade (DLC)

Abriss – build to destroy

Bus Simulator 18

Bus Simulator 18 – Official Map Extension (DLC)

Bus Simulator 18 – MAN Bus Pack 1 (DLC)

Bus Simulator 18 – MAN Interior Pack 1 (DLC)

Bus Simulator 18 – Mercedez-Benz Bus Pack 1 (DLC)

Bus Simulator 18 – Mercedez Benz Interior Pack 1 (DLC)

Bus Simulator 18 – Setra Bus Pack 1 (DLC)

TransOcean 2: Rivals

TransOcean: The Shipping Company

Construction Simulator (2015) Deluxe Edition

50% off Construction Simulator Year 1 Season Pass

25% off Police Simulator: Patrol Officers Gold Edition

If that fine selection of games isn’t reason enough to pick up this Humble Bundle, it also raises money for charity. Buying this package helps to support Oceana, an advocacy organization that dedicates all its efforts to ocean conservation.

For more recommendations of games like this, read our list of the truck games. The racing games is also going to be a good one to check out.

Don’t forget to subscribe to PCGN on Google News so you never miss out on stories like this one. While you’re at it, get the PCGN Deals Finder too so that you can make sure you’re always getting the best prices when shopping online.