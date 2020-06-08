Buy this today: an AIO liquid cooler with fully customisable LCD display

Everything’s about self expression these days: “Show us who you really are. No, who you really are.” From customisable iPhone cases to custom-graphic tees, there are so many ways to express yourself nowadays it’s more than a little bonkers. Customisation isn’t the be-all and end-all of aesthetics, for sure – because of the robot I am, I’m personally a big fan of minimalist aesthetics that remove any semblance of self expression – but it’s a popular trend, nonetheless.

Self expression isn’t so often found in the PC building sphere, though. At least, not to any meaningful degree. Sure, you can pick a great colour scheme, maybe slap a few stickers on the side of your chassis, but unless you’re comfortable going full-on DIY with your build to craft a Fallout- or Bioshock-themed masterpiece, you can’t so easily go the whole hog. That is, unless you buy an all in one (AIO) liquid cooler with a fully customisable LCD pump cap.

What is it?

It’s one of the best liquid coolers for your gaming CPU if you want the crème de la crème of customisability and flashy RGB lighting. Sure, we’ve had RGB lighting for what seems like forever now, but customisable RGB lighting is the new thing. And it’s not just ‘on’ or ‘off’, either. This AIO cooler keeps your CPU as cool as it can be, allowing much more headroom for overclocking, while at the same time either displaying important metrics like temperatures and fan speeds, or a picture of your choosing, on the waterblock which sits on top of your CPU.

Why should you buy it?

Fancy your favourite eSport team’s logo splashed across your CPU? How about having it display your CPU’s temperature or fan speed? This is a rare case where I can recommend an AIO liquid cooler over a regular fan cooler. Usually, AIO liquid coolers are only necessary if you’re looking to give your CPU a hefty overclock, but a customisable RGB AIO is worth a buy even if you aren’t going to be overclocking and simply fancy some personalisation. If you keep the inside of your rig on display, either with an open build or with a tempered glass side panel, then a fully customisable LCD pump cap on the AIO’s waterblock is a great way to add your own personal flare to your rig.

What options do you have?

There are two great options for an AIO liquid cooler with a customisable LCD pump cap, though only one of these is currently available for purchase on Amazon at the time of writing.

Gigabyte’s AORUS RGB AIO Liquid Cooler features three RGB fans and an LCD pump cap, fully customisable within its RGB Fusion 2.0 software, allowing you to choose between six unique modes and even select and rotate your own images for display on the LCD panel.

NZXT’s Kraken Z37 is an AIO liquid cooler that features three non-RGB fans and an LCD pump cap, allowing full customisation of the LCD display via its CAM software.