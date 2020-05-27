Buy this today: an anti-spill cup holder perfect for a computer desk

Have you spilled your drink all over your mouse and keyboard before, or are you one of those strange creatures that isn't as clumsy as me? I'm sure there are many of you that've been in the same boat. You're at your desk with a cup of coffee or a glass of Pepsi, and for some reason your arm decides that now's a good time to cause some chaos and knock over your full-to-the brim cup.

And this isn't a case of a simple clean-up. First, you have to stop your gamer juice from dripping down onto your computer tower – a frantic dash to the closest kitchen towel or toilet paper. Then you wipe everything up and make a mental note to clean your desk with soap to prevent stickiness.

Then – mother of God, then – you see it's spilled inside your beautiful mechanical keyboard, the only solution being hours of painstaking disassembly, rinsing, drying, and reassembly. There goes your keyboard for a few hours. If only you’d had a decent anti-spill cup holder.

CouchCoaster TableCoaster View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What is it?

It’s a coaster for your mug or glass that’s designed to not topple over and to leave your drink safe and stable while inside. To achieve this, it “features a unique micro-suction base which creates a strong, temporary bond to flat, smooth surfaces like glass, plastic, metal, and wood, leaving no residue”. The walls of the coaster prevent you from knocking your cup over while inside it, and there’s a gap in the side for easy access to a mug handle.

Why should you buy it?

You want to eliminate the possibility of spilling your drink and ruining your gaming or working setup. Perhaps you’ve already been scarred by a similar experience. By using a secure cup holder like this, you can have the peace of mind that your ‘top of the line’ gaming PC, seating the best graphics card and the best CPU, is safe from spillage (no promises once you take the cup out of the coaster and have it in your hand, however – it’s all down to you from there!).

What options do you have?

There are plenty of coasters that you can buy to use on your desk, but CouchCoaster’s TableCoaster is your best bet if you want something reliable and secure. Its micro-suction base makes it much less likely your drink will spill after accidentally bumping or knocking into it. And if you’re still unsure, it’s got a load of great reviews on Amazon that you can check out before purchasing.