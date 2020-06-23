Buy this today: up to 50% off the best high-end gaming headset

Audio-Technica is a brand traditionally revered by audiophiles, known for the quality of its high-end headphones. It wasn’t so well known in the gaming market, where Steelseries and Razer were more popular, but that’s changing of late. Now brands like Audio-Technica and Sennheiser make some of the best gaming headsets, and while they can be expensive, you really do get what you pay for in audio quality.

Audio-Technica’s ATH-AG1X is the best high-end gaming headset, by our reckoning. If you want something that provides a rich, immersive soundscape, you can do little better than the ATH-AG1X when it comes to gaming headsets. Whether it’s immersing yourself in the world of The Witcher 3 or listening out for enemy footsteps in Valorant, the ATH-AG1X has you covered – and for this discounted price it’s an absolute bargain.

What is it?

The version of ATH-AG1X that has this discount is a closed-back headset, meaning it should block most external sounds out (and keep most headphone sounds in) at the expense of a slightly more ‘airy’ and natural soundscape. For gaming, closed-back headsets are usually best, especially if you’re going to be using them in different places. Apart from its crisp 53mm drivers with a frequency range of 5Hz to 40,000Hz, the headset also comes with a built-in mic, volume control, and mic mute switch.

Why should you buy it?

You want a gaming headset that boasts $300 audio quality for only a fraction of the price. It’s that simple, really. If you’re going for a headset of this calibre you already know you want great audio quality. And that’s the main selling point of this headset. It has superb build quality, a great mic, and is fashionable and comfortable to wear, but there are no game-changing features or unique selling points. Instead, the premium retail price comes from its exceptional audio quality, which, at the end of the day, is the most important factor when it comes to headsets and headphones in this price range.

What options do you have?

Audio-Technica’s ATH-AG1X headset is currently on offer for 36% off at $189.95 USD on Amazon’s US site, and 50% off at £155.40 on Amazon’s UK site. If you’d rather go for the open-back version, you can select this from the product’s Amazon store page. There’s no discount for this open-back version on the Amazon US site, however, and only a 37% discount on the Amazon UK site.