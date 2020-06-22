Buy this today: save nearly 50% on a 32GB DDR4 Corsair RAM kit

Ten or 15 years ago, 8GB of RAM was plenty for gaming. In fact, 15 years ago, If you had two 4GB sticks in your rig, it was considered a tad excessive. Even really demanding games like Crysis ran well under the 8GB threshold. Now, however, 16GB is the standard, and even this standard is starting to become too little if you want the best possible gaming experience.

As games improve and require more and more quickly accessible data, 32GB of RAM will become the new norm for PC gaming. Currently, many games push close to a full 16GB of RAM utilisation, and with next-gen consoles and graphics tech like ray tracing around the corner, it’s likely that 32GB of RAM will be required to remove a memory bottleneck.

For the sake of future-proofing your rig, then, a fast, great quality pair of 16GB RAM sticks like those included in Corsair’s Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB DRR4 package is a great investment, especially considering its current 49% discount for those in the US.

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB DDR4 RAM $294.99 $149.72 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What is it?

This Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM kit includes two 16GB sticks of DDR4 RAM. DDR4 is the latest mainstream DDR memory specification that has official support of up to 3,200MHz, making for quicker memory that has increased bandwidth.

This particular kit from Corsair runs at 3,200MHz with a CL (CAS latency) of 17, making for a snappy pair of sticks with more than enough speed and bandwidth for any current or upcoming games on the highest settings. The kit’s aesthetics also do justice to its speed and bandwidth, with its “dynamic multi-zone RGB lighting” helping to keep your system’s guts nice and presentable.

Why should you buy it?

You have one of the best graphics cards and one of the best gaming CPUs and want to make sure neither of these components are bottlenecked by your memory while gaming. Having a top-end CPU is great, but if that CPU can’t pull data quickly enough from your system’s main memory, you’ll have a problem.

This memory kit from Corsair is quick and capacious enough to ensure you won’t run into this problem – and if you’re going for something this high-end, the RGB lighting doesn’t hurt, either. For a 49% discount, you can’t go wrong.

What options do you have?

This discount is only available on the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB DDR4 RAM kit. Considering this is one of the fastest DDR4 kits available, comes with 32GB capacity, has flashy RGB lighting, and carries the respectable Corsair label, that it’s the only option with such a big discount isn’t too disappointing. If you want high-end RAM for a great price, this is the option for you. The discount is only available on Amazon’s US site.

Before you buy, just make sure your motherboard supports DDR4 RAM by checking its user manual or finding the spec sheet on its manufacturer’s website.