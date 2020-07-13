Buy this today: magnets that turn your refrigerator into a Game Boy

Ah, yes, two of everyone’s favourite things: food and videogames. What’s the one thing that can make a weekly World of Warcraft raid that much better? A hearty post-raid dinner – maybe some Forest Rider Drumsticks cooked up from the official World of Warcraft Cookbook. Food and gaming go well together, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!

For those of you that agree, you might be interested in these FreezerBoy magnets that make your refrigerator look like a giant Game Boy. No one will buy that it’s a real, working Game Boy made for a giant, but that’s not the point. The point is if you’re into gaming and like that to show in your home’s decor, these magnets are a great way to add some personal flair to a kitchen.

FreezerBoy Dry-Erase Whiteboard Refrigerator Magnets $19.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What is it?

They’re magnets that make your fridge look like a Game Boy, with a screen, D-pad, and buttons – and the ‘screen’ also doubles as a dry-erase board for making shopping lists or reminding your housemate to take the bins out. The reason these fridge magnets work so well is because most fridge-freezers are about the right size and layout for a giant Game Boy – the small freezer on top makes for a great screen, and the longer fridge body is usually the right relative size to replicate the lower section of the Game Boy.

Why should you buy it?

You want something that’s both useful and will also add a little gaming flair to your kitchen. Fridge magnet dry-erase boards are the staple of many kitchens, but how many of these whiteboards are fashioned to look like a Game Boy? Not many, I’d be willing to bet. If you like to add a little personality and nostalgia to your kitchen decor, this FreezerBoy magnet set is a great way to do so!

What options do you have?

If you’re after ‘turn your refrigerator into a Game Boy with a dry-erase board’ magnets, your options are limited pretty much exclusively to this FreezerBoy magnet set, which is available from Amazon US for $19.99 – it isn’t available on Amazon’s UK site. There is, however, this Game Boy fridge magnet set available from Amazon UK for £13.99, but it doesn’t feature a dry-erase board.