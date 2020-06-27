Buy this today: a truly teeny tiny chassis for a mini PC build

Sure, a truly tiny mini PC isn’t going to have you playing The Witcher 3 on ultra settings – there simply isn’t enough room for the necessary high-end components in such a gaming rig. But it can get you playing most games at 1080p on low to medium settings, all while taking up no more room than a shoebox.

For an almost comically small PC build, you’re going to want a similarly small chassis to fit all your components in. We actually tried building the smallest PC we could manage for our guide on the best mini PCs for gaming, and we found the InWin Chopin chassis to perfectly fit the bill. Sure, it might not be as small as the “world’s smallest gaming PC”, but it’s about as close as you can get without having to put your carpentry skills to the test.

InWin Chopin $98.56 View

What is it?

This mini-ITX PC chassis is so small you might wonder how you can fit any components inside at all. But we found that it functions perfectly as a rig that runs off an APU (accelerated processing unit) like the AMD Ryzen 3400G. What makes things easier from a ‘squeezing everything inside’ perspective is that this case comes with a 150W PSU pre-installed, which is enough juice to power the 3400G’s CPU and GPU units. We also found that the Noctua L9a CPU cooler fit inside this case, even if it was a little snug.

Why should you buy it?

You want a rig that’s as small as you can get without having to go all DIY on us. By choosing the right components, such as a great APU and low profile CPU cooler, this chassis can form the backbone of a great budget gaming rig that almost fits inside your pocket.

Whether it’s because you want something that’s easy to take around your friend’s house for a LAN party, or whether you simply want something that doesn’t take up an entire cabinet-sized slot in your room, this mini PC case gets the job done. And APUs are so good nowadays that if you’re just looking for something to play Fortnite or League of Legends at 1080p, it’ll do you just fine.

What options do you have?

There are plenty of mini ITX cases, but we can personally vouch for the InWin Chopin. It’s a chassis that takes ‘mini ITX’ seriously enough to be seriously small, but that can just about squeeze in components which turn it into a fully fledged gaming PC. It’s the perfect choice for all you miniature aficionados.