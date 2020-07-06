Buy this today: a wireless number pad for compact keyboards

Keyboards come in all shapes and sizes, and whether you need the extra desk space or just prefer the teeny tiny keyboard aesthetic, tenkeyless (TKL) or 60% keyboards are all the rage these days. Some of the most beautiful builds spotted on r/MechanicalKeyboards are of the smaller variety, and we reckon the Wooting One, a compact keyboard, is one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy.

But just because you might not need a numpad most of the time doesn’t mean one can’t come in handy on occasion. Whether you’re working in Excel, writing down a list of contact phone numbers, or simply entering your card details for your next TKL mechanical keyboard purchase, a number pad can make things a lot quicker and easier. Luckily, with this wireless numpad you can keep your compact keyboard and still have a number pad at hand for when you most need it.

Jelly Comb Wireless Number Pad $17.99 $12.89 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What is it?

This is a portable wireless number pad that connects to your computer over Bluetooth. Simply plug the Bluetooth receiver into your PC’s USB port and connect to the wireless numpad to start clacking away on its scissor switch keys. The pad offers 22 keys, including num lock, backspace, and delete, and requires only one AAA battery (not included) for power.

Why should you buy it?

If you think there’s a chance you might need to type medium or long strings of numbers, or will need to perform some calculations on your PC, and if you don’t already have one attached to your keyboard, this wireless numpad can come in handy. Buying a wireless number pad means you can have a lovely, dainty TKL or 60% keyboard and still have the option of using a number pad when you really need it – and you can always pop it in a drawer to keep your desk clear until you do.

What options do you have?

There are plenty of options to choose from for a wireless numpad, but the Jelly Comb Portable Mini USB Keypad is your best bet from a price to performance perspective. This number pad is comfortable to use, with high-quality scissor switches that are a pleasure to type on, and it comes with everything you need (minus the AAA battery) to plug in and play.