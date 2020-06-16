Buy this today: a stand that makes your favourite possessions levitate

Today’s product is another that makes you question just whether we are, in fact, living in a sci-fi dream. After yesterday’s ‘make your laptop touchscreen’ device – one that uses an invisible light field to detect touch activation – we bring you another product straight from a 1980s sci-fi movie’s take on what the year 2020 might look like.

This one lets you place whatever possession you want on a floating, and gently rotating, platform. Even the name, ‘PowerTRC’s Levitation Ion Revolution Platform’, reeks of futurism. It’s the sort of thing you’d expect a portly, cigar-smoking galactic senator to place on their desk, proffering a black-pink crystal of immense psychic power with an air of faint menace, slowly revolving while the senator sits on their similarly floating translucent office chair and gazes over the murky skyline. No? Maybe it’s just me with that one, then.

Buy this today is our list of brilliant stuff you could and probably should own. That includes games, hardware, tech, board games, toys, and more. For all of our product recommendations follow Buy This Today on Twitter…

PowerTRC Levitation Ion Revolution Platform $79.95 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What is it?

It’s a levitating disc that uses magnetism to float above the device underneath it. The hover disc can support up to 13 ounces, which is enough for most small possessions, centrepieces, or Sith Wayfinders. The disc continuously revolves, meaning you can have one of your favourite possessions floating and slowly rotating on display. Four white spotlights are aimed at whatever sits atop the platform, to keep said item visible even in the dark.

Why should you buy it?

You want to turn your computer desk, bookshelf, or side table into a futuristic display – something you can show off to your friends and family. It would make the perfect addition to a neon-lit gaming setup, especially the kind that gets posted on r/battlestations. If you have a favourite possession that you want on display (perhaps a gaming figurine, or a trophy, or even a spare peripheral like a gaming mouse), this levitating platform gets the job done in style.

What options do you have?

PowerTRC Levitation Ion Revolution Platform $79.95 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

PowerTRC’s Levitation Ion Revolution Platform is the best option available. There are other products that use similar levitating tech, but this one lets you decide what you want on display. That’s the unique selling point for this product: not only does it levitate, but you have complete control of what it is that gets levitated (providing you stick to the 13 ounce weight restriction).