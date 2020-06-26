Buy this today: save $500 on an RTX laptop for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is on the tip of every ardent gamer’s tongue at the moment, and Nvidia recently announced that the game will support a whole host of next-gen graphics technologies including some new ray tracing effects. Ray tracing, for those that don’t know, is a way of rendering photorealistic in-game images by tracing light paths and simulating how the light would bounce off objects in real life. In other words, it makes in-game lighting look super realistic.

But ray tracing technology comes with a performance cost, and this cost is what Nvidia has accounted for in its GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs. These GPUs form some of the best graphics cards for gaming, and a big part of the reason is because they’re made specifically to handle ray tracing. MSI’s GE75 Raider-287 laptop boasts just such a graphics card, and, with its $512 discount for those in the US, it serves as a bargain way to get prepared for Cyberpunk 2077’s debut.

Buy this today is our list of brilliant stuff you could and probably should own. That includes games, hardware, tech, board games, toys, and more. For all of our product recommendations follow Buy This Today on Twitter…

MSI GE75 Raider-287 $2,211.99 $1,399.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What is it?

The MSI GE75 Raider-287 is a high-end gaming laptop, made for those of you that aren’t willing to sacrifice performance just because you’re using a laptop rather than a full desktop PC. There aren’t any compromises with this machine.

It boasts a 17.3-inch 144Hz IPS-level screen with a snappy 3ms response time, a 6GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, an Intel Core i7 9750H six-core CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Whew. That’s about as high-end as you can get in a laptop without selling your soul to afford one that has an RTX 2070 or 2080 inside.

Why should you buy it?

You’re hyped for Cyberpunk 2077 and want a laptop that will be able to run it in all its ray traced glory. We call the RTX 2060 the best graphics card for entry-level ray tracing, and that pretty much sums it up. With an RTX 2060 you’re not having to spend hundreds of extra dollars on a top-tier RTX 2070 or 2080, but you can still play ray traced games with ease, and will have enough raw horsepower to demolish any modern title at 1080p.

What options do you have?

MSI GE75 Raider-287 $2,211.99 $1,399.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

There are a few different versions of MSI’s GE75 Raider-287 that you can choose from, but the version with the discount for those in the US is the one described above. If you want to spend a fair chunk extra on one with an RTX 2070 or 2080, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, you can select one of the alternative versions from the Amazon product page. The Raider-287 isn’t available on Amazon UK, but there is a similar-specced Raider 9SE-491UK available.