Buy this today: Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

Sure, the CPU is the brain of the computer, but the graphics card is the single most important component for increasing your gaming fps. Yeah, okay, a $1,000 graphics card won’t make too much difference when socketed alongside a cheap Intel Pentium processor, but who’s trying to game on a Pentium anyway? For most gaming systems – even those with lower-end gaming CPUs – upgrading to one of the best graphics cards is the best way to increase your gaming performance.

What you consider to be the best graphics card depends entirely on your budget, what resolution and refresh rate you’re gaming on, and what games you want to play. But there’s one graphics card that I don’t hesitate in recommending, if you can afford it, and that’s the Nvidia RTX 2070 Super.

Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Windforce OC $678.95

What is it?

It’s Nvidia’s best high-end graphics card for the price. With 2,994 CUDA cores on the superb TU104 GPU, running at 1,605MHz base clock and 1,770 boost clock, this graphics card demolishes any game. Our benchmarks show that this graphics card either beats or runs parallel to the previous-gen fastest graphics card, the Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti.

So, we now have a graphics card for under $500 that’s better than the previous generation’s ultra-top-end card. If you’re serious about your gaming rig, and don’t want to spend a ridiculous amount of money on an RTX 2080 Super or RTX 2080 Ti, the RTX 2070 Super is the graphics card for you.

Why should you buy it?

There are better price-performance offerings out there than the RTX 2070 Super when you consider price and performance in a vacuum (such as the AMD Radeon 5700 XT or the Nvidia GTX 1660 Super), but there are none that offer the same level of high-end performance as the RTX 2070 Super. In a vacuum, fast food is better value for money than a nice restaurant meal – but in real life, quality matters. Similarly, outside of a vacuum, high-end performance matters.

If you want a graphics card capable of playing modern, graphically intensive games over 100fps, or at 4K resolution, you’re going to want something as high-end as an RTX 2070 Super. And considering it’s much cheaper than the RTX 2080 Super, but still features the same TU104 GPU, it’s the best value offering for a high-end graphics card that’s capable of tearing through any game you throw its way.

What options do you have?

There are plenty of add-in-board (AIB) models from third party vendors available. All models use the same RTX 2070 Super GPU, however, and the only differences are in the cooling solutions and factory overclocks the AIB vendors use. Generally, the difference between different AIB models for the same graphics card is small. The cheapest Nvidia RTX 2070 Super that’s in stock on Amazon is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Super Windforce OC for those of you living in the US, and the MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Ventus OC for those of you living in the UK.