Buy this today: 24% off a gigantic, 4K, 144Hz gaming monitor

This whopper is why you show people around your house. 'Here's my sofa, not too bad, very comfy. Here's my bespoke gaming space – pretty decent chair, mechanical keyboard, a 16,000 DPI gaming mouse. Oh yeah, and here's my 64.5-INCH 4K BEAST OF A MONITOR, BASK IN ITS GLORY… And here's where I keep my game collection.' I imagine it might go something like that.

This monitor isn't for your average gamer, let's get that clear right now. Your average gamer wouldn't know how to make use of such a beautiful monster. But if you're one of those enthusiasts sporting one of the best gaming CPUs and one of the best graphics cards, wanting to play games how God intended – at death-defying speeds and insane resolutions – then this monitor is probably for you.

Or perhaps you just want to use the built-in Nvidia Shield to stream your favourite HBO series onto your computer screen in crisp detail while pretending you're at the cinema. Well, maybe you don't have a home cinema, but HP's Omen X Emperium 64.5-inch 4K Gaming Monitor can certainly get you close.

What is it?

The HP Omen X Emperium is a ginormous, 144Hz, 4K (UHD) monitor with a soundbar and built-in Nvidia Shield, that’s sure to melt any eyes that gaze upon it. This monitor has all the perks you might want, and the current sale price makes it a bona fide bargain. 4K UHD resolution? Check. High dynamic range (HDR)? Check. Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate? Check. Built-in Nvidia Shield streaming device? Check. 144Hz for buttery-smooth gameplay? Check. Ungodly size? Well, it’s 64.5 inches, so check.

Why should you buy it?

You have a top-end gaming PC and need a monitor to match. What’s the use in having an Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti if you can’t run it at full 4K res, 144Hz refresh rate, on a giant, 64.5-inch, HDR screen? This bad boy won’t leave you wanting for features, and with $1,200 (approx. 24%) off the retail price you can be sure you’re getting a good deal.

If ever there was a time to splash out on a monitor it’s now, and if ever there was a monitor deserving of that splash, for its sale price there’s no doubt it would be this one. Its extensive feature list means that even if you don’t want it purely for 4K gaming, you can use it as a multipurpose gaming hub centrepiece – one you’re thrilled rather than embarrassed to show your friends.

What options do you have?

Considering the massive discount for something so high-end and feature-rich, this is the only option you have. I’m not sure how long the deal is set to last, so if you’re considering it I’d grab it while you can. If I had a deeper wallet and a higher-specced PC I’d be grabbing one myself, but the gods don’t favour me so just yet, it seems. Maybe next time.