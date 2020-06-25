Buy this today: $500 off Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

You can get some pretty damn good gaming laptops for a reasonable price these days. It’s no longer a case of paying an excessive premium just to shove your PC components into a neat and tidy laptop package. The Razer Blade 15 is a great example. Here we have a laptop with an original MSRP of $1,599.99 that is powerful enough to run any modern game on high settings.

There’s still a premium for these high-end gaming laptops, but this premium isn’t as large as it used to be. And with this $500 discount for those in the US, the already reasonably priced Razer Blade 15 is a genuine bargain at $1,099.99. We’re talking a high quality, high-end gaming laptop for around the same price you might spend on an equivalent desktop build.

Razer Blade 15 $1,599.99 $1,099.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

What is it?

Razer’s Blade 15 is a compact, 15.6-inch, 1080p, 144Hz gaming laptop capable of tearing through any game, new or old. It features a six-core Intel Core i7 9750H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, and a 256GB PCIe SSD. Razer has likely discounted this product because a newer version with an Intel 10th Gen CPU now exists, but the i7 9750H is more than capable of playing even the most demanding PC games.

Why should you buy it?

The Blade 15 perfectly matches what most people want with a gaming laptop: something that can play any game smoothly, without having to pay an arm and a leg for a laptop premium on top of the arm and leg you’d already be paying for the components themselves.

The GTX 1660 Ti is a little faster than an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, and as someone who uses a 1070 in their main rig I can tell you that it is more than capable of playing any modern game at 1080p, especially when combined with the i7 9750H and 16GB DDR4 RAM. Those, and its SSD, make for a rig that sails through Windows apps and games alike.

With its 144Hz display, you also have a screen that’s capable of displaying every single frame that this machine can push out, leading to a much better gaming experience.

What options do you have?

The Razer Blade 15 with the hefty discount for those in the US is the one described above, but there are other versions available with different component configurations. For instance, if you want something a little quicker and with more storage space, you can go for the one that has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and a 512GB SSD. There are a few other configurations too, which can be selected on the product’s Amazon store page.