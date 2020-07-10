Buy this today: an iPhone case that’s also a retro handheld game console

Do you remember the Game Boy Advance, or maybe the Game Boy Colour? How about the actual, original Game Boy? If you do, the sight of these consoles and ones like them probably elicits some heavy nostalgia. If you don’t, then you might love them for their retro vibes regardless, perhaps as novelty vintage items to display on a bookshelf or desk stand.

These days, of course, there’s more computing power contained in a paper-thin smartphone than in one of these blocky contraptions. But ‘retro’ and ‘pixelated’ seems to be in at the moment, and the internet’s filled with pictures and videos of retro console mods – ‘play Snake on a keychain LCD’, ’emulate a Game Boy on your PC’, and so on. Riding this wave of retro love is Merfinova’s Handheld Retro Game Console Phone Case, an iPhone case that looks like a retro handheld console – and lets you actually play games on it!

What is it?

This iPhone case is styled like the original Nintendo Game Boy, with directional, A and B, on/off, sound, S/P, and reset buttons, and a small screen above. This screen isn’t there just to make it look authentic – it actually works! Built into the case are 36 retro games, from Pac Man to Pin Ball. The case itself is made from a sturdy ABS and TPU combo, meaning it shouldn’t bend or crack.

Why should you buy it?

You either remember similar handheld consoles from your past and want to rekindle some nostalgia, or you weren’t around when they were popular but are into the whole retro gaming scene. And who could blame you? These old handheld consoles had a lot of charm to them, and their games were genuinely fun, proving you don’t need next-gen ray tracing and a 4K resolution to make a solid game. If you want to capture some of this charm in a handy way, why not fix a working handheld console to the back of your phone with this iPhone case?

What options do you have?

Merrfinova’s Handheld Retro Game Console Phone Case comes in either black or white, and you can select a version compatible with either the iPhone 6 Plus/6S Plus/7 Plus/8 Plus, i11 Pro, X/Xs, or Xs Max. Make sure you select the right type for your iPhone!