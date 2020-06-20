Buy this today: Save 24% on a Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB SSD

A few years ago you’d have thought me mad if I said that in 2020 you’ll be able to get a 1TB SSD that’s five times faster than those that were available at the time, and for less money, too. But that’s how it’s played out. Storage and interfacing tech has progressed so much that you can now get a super fast 1TB SSD for half the price of a slower 1TB SSD circa 2015.

These modern NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory express) SSDs are super quick, and can completely change your desktop experience. We’re talking lightning-fast booting into Windows, snappy desktop interactions, and zippy app and game level load times. Sure, the CPU is what keeps your apps chugging along quickly, but it needs the data from your storage to chug through, and having a speedy SSD lets it access that data almost instantly. The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is just such an SSD, and with Samsung’s name slapped on the side you can be sure you’re getting a quality product.

What is it?

The 970 Evo Plus is, by our reckoning, one of the best SSDs for gaming. With sequential read and write speeds of 3,500MBps and 3,300MBps respectively, you can be sure all your data will be whizzing through that M.2 socket quicker than you can bat an eyelid, and then some. It uses Samsung’s own Phoenix controller and 3-bit MLC memory, making for some really high quality internal components. In short, it’s a solid, super fast SSD more than worthy of a spot in anyone’s gaming rig.

Why should you buy it?

Perhaps you’re still using an older SATA SSD, and feel that it’s time to see what all this NVMe hype is about. SATA SSDs are capped at a maximum data rate of about 560MBps, meaning the 970 Evo Plus is over six times faster than the fastest SATA SSD. And not only that, but it’s pretty cheap, too, in comparison to SSD prices only a few years ago. Add the 20% discount into the mix, and there’s never been a better time to upgrade your SSD.

What options do you have?

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB SSD $249.99 $167.19 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD comes with either 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, or TB capacity. If you’re living in the US, the best deal is the 1TB version at 24% off. If you’re living in the UK, the 1TB version is 22% off, and the 500GB version is 20% off. Different capacities can be selected on the Amazon store page under the product’s price listing.