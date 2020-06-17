Buy this today: a Yoda bookend

Baby Yoda is cute and all, but can he use the force to stop your books from toppling over? Probably not. For that, you’ll need fully grown Yoda – or, at least, a stylised miniature metallic cutout of fully grown Yoda. In the far, far away galaxy of all things nerdy and wonderful, there exists a Yoda so small that holding up your book collection is as mighty a task as holding up that pillar in Attack of the Clones.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you might also own some of the many Star Wars extended universe books and comics. And if you own these, you likely also own a shelf. You know, to put them all on. And what better way to stop all these books and comics from toppling over than to enlist a miniature Yoda to do the job for you? I certainly can’t think of one.

What is it?

Bookends are placed at the ends of a row of books to keep them upright and tidy. They can be as plain and simple as a brushed aluminium stand, or as unique as this Yoda bookend. If you place the upright metal stand inbetween the last page of a book and its back cover, or if you angle it well, then this bookend makes it look like Yoda is stopping all your books from toppling over. It’s made from stainless steel, and features silicone anti-slip tape on the bottom and book-facing sides of the stand, meaning even a weight of collapsing books shouldn’t defeat your green guardian.

Why should you buy it?

You want to add that finishing flair to your Mos Eisley cantina-themed game room. You have a row of Star Wars books beside your figurine collection, but they don’t look quite right stacked atop one another. They need a bookend, but it needs to be a Star Wars bookend.

Or, you have a pretty minimalist setup that would look great with a couple of staple reference pieces, without going too overboard. This Yoda bookend isn’t too flashy, and it looks very minimalistic, but it’s enough to catch your eye.

What options do you have?

Premium Heavy-Duty Metal Bookend – Yoda $27.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Rongji Jewelry’s Premium Heavy-Duty Metal Bookend is the best-looking Yoda bookend that I’ve come across. It’s made from stainless steel and is very durable, and the Yoda cutout looks extremely stylish in brushed metal with different shades of grey and black for detail.