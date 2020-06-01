Buy This Today: Zelda wireless charger

Although we’re PC gaming buffs here at PCGamesN, we also like to delve into other areas every so often. Perhaps a little The Last of Us here, or Super Smash Bros there, and who doesn’t like a dollop of The Legend of Zelda now and again?

Speaking of which, Breath of the Wild is one of the best games to have come out in the 2010s, and it’s even a personal favourite of mine. Calming scenery in tones of blue and green, absorbing combat mechanics, and that stylish Sheika Slate you carry around. It’s basically a magical tablet (no, not like that) and you can even take selfies with it. What I’m trying to say is that we all have a Sheika Slate in our pockets, so why not make your thirst for power a little more Zelda-y with this Breath of the Wild inspired wireless charger?

RegisBox Zelda Wireless Charger $60.99

WHAT IS IT?

It’s a wireless charger, simple really! The listings on Amazon says that these chargers are specifically Qi-enabled, so if your smartphone falls into that specification then you got yourself a winner. The chargers comes in the form of either what looks like the activation pads in Breath of the Wild – you know, the ones you wave your slate over to get access to shrines and the like – or the ‘Sheikah Slate’ that Link places onto the pedestal.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY IT?

If you’re like me, you’re all about the aesthetics. But also the items you can put around your home that subtly nod to the games you’re a fan of. Posters can be ace, and figurines awesome, but I’m more the type to show my appreciation of an IP through sneaky references a select few will understand. These wireless chargers are just that, and they even has a purpose, so you could do a lot worse for Zelda references.

WHAT OPTIONS DO YOU HAVE?

There are Amazon options for those of you in the US as well as in the UK. For those in the US, RegisBox’s Zelda Wireless Charger is your best bet. For those in the UK, Lesgos’s Magic Array Wireless Charger should do the trick. Of course, if you’re not in the mood for adventure there are plenty of unthemed wireless chargers on the market these days.