There’s nothing I love more than a good ol’ fashioned dark fantasy RPG. I grew up playing games like Dragon Age: Origins and Diablo, immersing myself in dreary, bloodied worlds where hope seems like a thing of the past. Gorgeous new fantasy RPG Bylina immediately intrigued me, channeling The Witcher while simultaneously adding the grit and grime of Diablo’s Sanctuary. Plus, there are weird hand enemies like the ones in Elden Ring – what’s not to love?

In Bylina, you’re cast as Falconet, a powerless, magicless young boy desperate to follow in the footsteps of his warrior father, a renowned ‘bogatyr.’ You’re tasked with exploring the vast reaches of the Far Far Kingdom, and taking on the mysterious Koschei the Deathless in an attempt to save your mortal soul.

Action is top-down in the style of games like Diablo, but the world feels more akin to The Witcher. Based on Slavic mythology, there are all sorts of creepy enemies lurking in the shadows – in one shot, we see Falconet running across a bridge as giant hands try to squash him, conjuring up images of those cursed Fingercreepers from Elden Ring.

As you venture through the Far Far Kingdom and mysterious Land of Cities, you’ll be able to upgrade your gear, as well as your various magical powers. Unlike Diablo, you’re not class-locked, meaning you can experiment with bows, spears, the good ol’ fashioned sword and shield, and a vast array of other armaments.

But, while you’re the hero of Bylina’s tale, the world around you isn’t simply black and white. You’ll encounter myriad lost souls on your adventure, and how you interact with them matters. Falconet himself will experience his own anxieties, fear, and victories, reminding you why you need to free yourself from Koschei the Deathless’ grasp.

But I can’t just gloss over Bylina’s gorgeous world. From rural Eastern European-inspired farmland and villages to treasure halls and eerie religious sanctums, the world looks absolutely beautiful. Each area has puzzles, challenges, and locals to interact with, too, and I want them to teach me that little dance from the ending segment of the trailer.

Fulqrum has set the Bylina release date window for 2025. You can wishlist it on Steam right here to keep up with all of the latest development news.

