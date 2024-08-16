Get a chunky 41% off our favorite chair in FlexiSpot’s flash sale

I’ve been searching for a chair that can double up as a gaming and office perch, and so far I’ve struggled to find a quality chair at a justifiable price. Luckily, FlexiSpot is currently running a big Anniversary Flash Sale, with some of its best chairs, and standing desks included. The FlexiSpot C7 Max ergonomic chair has one of the biggest savings of the lot at 41% off – but only until August 17.

If you’re looking for the best office chair that works just as effectively for gaming, the FlexiSpot C7 Max is a comfortable pick. It gives you five different adjustments, and its foam cushion seat has a 0.2-inch latex layer for extra durability.

As part of FlexiSpot’s FlexiSpot 8th Anniversary Back to School Season sale, the C7 Max is currently on sale at $379.99, down from $649.99 – a saving of $270.

But why buy it? What we love about the C7 Max is just how much you can adjust it. There’s an adjustable headrest, a self-adaptive backrest, and biometric back support. When our reviewer tested the FlexiSpot C7 (a smaller version of the C7 Max) they gave it a solid 9/10 score and said it “excels in essential areas for a modern ergonomic chair… for remote workers and gamers seeking long-term satisfaction.”

It’s a bit formal-looking, for sure. But its lumbar support is exceptional. The FlexiSpot C7 Max is more expensive even than the C7, but it’s well-made enough (and easy to build) to make the price justifiable.

Not in need of a new gaming chair? Well, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s not just the C7 Max gaming chair that’s on sale, FlexiSpot has reduced a wide range of other items as well, including a whole host of gaming desks and other chair designs.

So, if you’re looking for a new gaming desk, and have plenty of space, I’d recommend the FlexiSpot E7L L-shaped design, which is currently down to $549.99 from $699.99, with a saving of $150. Or, if you’re looking for a more compact gaming desk, there’s the adjustable Comhar standing desk, down to $279.99 from $399.99.

FlexiSpot’s flash sales never stick around for long, and the website tells us there are less than 165 chairs left at this price. If you need a seat for work and play, head to FlexiSpot today.

