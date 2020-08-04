Call of Duty 2020 still set for this year, likely to be announced in a Warzone event

It’s August, and Activision still hasn’t officially announced this year’s new Call of Duty game. During today’s quarterly financial results call, the publisher once again reiterated that Call of Duty 2020 is, indeed, still set to launch in 2020, and finally confirmed that the title is in development at both Treyarch and Raven Software.

“Looking ahead,” company executives say in prepared remarks for today’s call, “Activision will continue to build on its direct, digital relationship with this [Modern Warfare’s] expanded community as it delivers the next premium release for Call of Duty, coming from Treyarch and Raven Software.”

During the call, Activision execs say that the success of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile have changed how the company thinks about marketing, and allows for more direct-to-player promotions. Warzone in particular is described as a “great platform” to share news about the series. “Warzone has caused us to rethink how, when, and even where we reveal our upcoming titles”.

It sounds like the speculation that Call of Duty 2020 will be announced in a Warzone event is pretty close to the mark. Activision says we should expect more concrete details “fairly soon”. Activision says future FPS games in the Call of Duty franchise – including this year’s – will feature “very tight integration” with Warzone.

Early leaks have suggested that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be the title of the new game.