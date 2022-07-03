Call of Duty 2024 leak reveals possible new multiplayer maps

While the new Call of Duty game is Modern Warfare 2 in October, it’s looking likely that there won’t be a mainline Call of Duty 2023 game, which would make Call of Duty 2024 the next proper entry in the FPS game series – and now, we may have the first details on two multiplayer maps for what could be the next Black Ops game.

Apparently, an alpha test of the long-in-development Call of Duty: Warzone mobile version happened in May in certain regions, and players datamining the game’s files have uncovered images and references to not only Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps – but also to Treyarch’s Call of Duty 2024, too.

Leaker @RealiityUK (via Charlie Intel) posted the images, which for Call of Duty 2024 show what seems to be loading screens for two maps called ‘Stealth’ and ‘Pillage.’ Stealth seems to be a US military base with a stealth fighter, and Pillage shows an interior of an old-fashioned building that looks European.

For Modern Warfare 2, multiple images reveal new maps called Grand Prix, Oilfield, Museum, Farm 18, and codename: SABA. There are also Ground War maps called Hydro, Fishtown, and Sira, which should all be part of the Warzone 2 map. Hopefully, all of this will be revealed sooner rather than later, given that MW2 is out in October.

As for how RealiityUK can tell the difference, each of the datamined files has a codename at the start denoting what Call of Duty game it’s representing. ‘IW9’ is Modern Warfare 2 (or ‘Infinity Ward 9’) and Call of Duty 2024 is ‘T10’ – ‘Treyarch 10’. There are even a few files for Call of Duty DMZ, the rumoured Escape from Tarkov-like spin-off mode. With any luck, RealiityUK will get to these before Activision slaps them down.

In other surprising Call of Duty news, Infinity Ward may also be making an open-world RPG of some sort?