Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will have 500 PC settings, gets AMD FSR 3.1 at launch

As hype builds for Black Ops 6, Activision has released a new PC-specific feature trailer revealing that AMD FSR 3.1 will be in the game at launch. This new trailer also confirms Ricochet Anti-Cheat is still being used and that there are over 500 customization options in the settings menu.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release date is right around the corner, so it makes sense that Activision is finding ways to push the new game to players across all platforms. This latest update focuses on the addition of AMD FSR 3.1, which means gamers on a wide range of the top graphics cards – not only those made by Nvidia – can now enjoy better quality resolution upscaling and performance-boosting Frame Generation.

AMD FSR 3.1 refers to the FidelityFX Super Resolution suite that includes FSR upscaling and Frame Generation technologies that are compatible with AMD Radeon RX 5000 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2000 series cards and later.

The former seeks to improve your frame rate and image quality by allowing the game to run at a lower resolution then upscaling the image to fit your monitor’s resolution. Like Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0, it compares the output of previous frames to the current one, using the difference to help inform its upscaling algorithm for much better image. This leads to much better detail and sharpness in the upscaled image than upscaling techniques that don’t use this previous-frame technique (known as temporal upscaling).

Meanwhile, FSR 3.1 Frame Generation uses a similar previous-frame comparison to help generate entirely new frames in your game. This can massively boost frame rates for a smoother-feeling experience.

One thing to immediately note, however, is that as a competitive first-person shooter, resolution upscaling and frame generation aren’t settings I would recommend using in Black Ops 6 multiplayer. That’s because they can introduce lag and potential visual artifacts that can get in the way of you having a quick and precise response to the action going on around you.

Instead, where possible, we advise that you run the game at a native resolution alongside graphical settings that get you as close to 60fps as possible (or well above 60fps, if possible). If you can’t get a playable frame rate at native resolution, we’d alternatively recommend trying running a game just at a lower resolution, allowing your monitor to do the upscaling. It’ll look less sharp but will be more responsive.

All that said, FSR and other upscaling technologies are, however, useful for players who want to enjoy the single-player aspect of the game with the highest graphical fidelity possible.

Elsewhere, the in-depth PC settings could be quite overwhelming for some, but for players like me who love to have control over every aspect of the visual and audio output as well as keybindings and more, it’s ideal. Quick settings are available for players who just want to tinker with essential settings without falling down the rabbit hole.

The return of Ricochet Anti-Cheat is something long-time Call of Duty PC players are rolling their eyes at, but given that a better solution to the rampant cheating in multiplayer and Warzone is yet to surface, it’s better to have a sometimes problematic anti-cheat in place rather than none at all.

If you’re excited to head into the latest Call of Duty, be sure to check out our best Black Ops 6 loadouts guide so you know which weapons and equipment make up the current meta.