Grab a free Call of Duty Black Ops 6 beta code if you’re fast

Want to grab a free Call of Duty Black Ops 6 beta code? We’ve got just that for you in our latest giveaway. We’ve been granted five beta keys from Activision so that you can be in with a chance of playing the beta on your platform of choice. We’d go PC, naturally, but we don’t judge.

With the Black Ops 6 release date still a couple of months away, this is one of only two weekends that you’ll be able to play the game before launch. You’ll soon be trying out the new Black Ops 6 weapons and figuring out your favorite loadout before anyone else if you’re lucky, so here’s how to enter our Black Ops 6 beta giveaway.

PCGN – CoD Black Ops 6 beta giveaway



If you win, we’ll contact you via email to fire over your code before the beta ends on September 4. We’ve also got all you need to know on the Black Ops 6 beta start and end times as well as all of the Black Ops 6 rewards you’ll get for participating in the beta – and those rewards do carry over to the full release.

