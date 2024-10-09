Coming off the back of what might be considered the worst Call of Duty campaign of all time in Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops 6 appears to be pulling out all the stops with its single-player story. Black Ops campaigns are always pretty good, but BO6’s is already looking extremely promising. To make the deal even sweeter, Treyarch has just revealed a mountain of rewards that you’ll earn for playing through the campaign, and while freebies for clearing each mission is nothing new, having an enticing set of rewards is more important than usual for this year’s COD.

You see, typically, new Call of Duty games will launch with a few days of early access in which only the campaign and other single-player elements can be played. With multiplayer (and Zombies, if the game has it) being the biggest focus for fans, this early access window allows them to play through and enjoy it (or loathe it, if recent campaigns are anything to go by) without having to sacrifice any time grinding multiplayer modes. However, for Black Ops 6, there will be no early access period. All three core experiences – the campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies – will be available to everyone on the same day when the Black Ops 6 release date arrives.

As a result, I’m a bit worried that the FPS game’s campaign is going to be ignored by swathes of players that are hungry to dive into the multiplayer game modes. However, Treyarch is doing its best to entice you in with a generous array of Black Ops 6 campaign rewards.

As you can see from the graphic below, there are five weapon blueprints, an operator skin, and various other cosmetics that you can unlock just by completing the missions in the campaign. That includes the Pocket Aces blueprint for the Jackal PDW submachine gun, which was hands-down the best gun in the BO6 beta and will no doubt be potent in the full game as well.

On top of that, there are well over a dozen calling cards (some static, some animated) that you can unlock by completing campaign challenges. These challenges will require you to perform certain acts or give you specific parameters during each mission, forcing you to think outside the box and not just pick up the biggest gun you can find and blast your way through.

Maybe the marketing has gone to my head, but I’m confident that the Black Ops 6 campaign is going to be one of the best we’ve had in years, but even if it does turn out to be a flop, there are at least some great items that you can earn by playing through it. Those blueprints may be valuable to your multiplayer endeavors too, early doors, so definitely don’t ignore them.

With launch just a few weeks away now, be sure to get up to speed on what role the new Black Ops 6 safe house plays in the campaign. Alternatively, here’s everything you need to know about the Black Ops 6 Prestige system for all you grinders out there.

