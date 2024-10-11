Corsair just revealed its Call of Duty Black Ops 6 gear, and it looks amazing

Corsair will be the new home for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hardware license and it just announced 16 new products that are coming soon across its brands. This includes branded products from OriginPC, Drop, Elgato, Scuf, and, of course, Corsair.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release date is still a few weeks away, but Corsair is letting gamers know that its selection of branded hardware is set to be much bigger than it has been in previous years. The Corsair Black Ops 6 deal for peripherals and hardware was revealed last month, and is set to be a multi-year endeavor.

So far, the following products have been revealed as part of the Black Ops 6 range:

Corsair

HS 80 RGB Wireless gaming headset – $159.99

K65 Plus Wireless gaming keyboard – $169.99

M75 Wireless gaming mouse $139.99

MM300 2XL mouse mat – $49.99

Vengeance Series gaming PC – Starting from $2,599.99

Scuf

Reflex FPS controller (PS5 layout) – $269.99

Reflex Pro controller (PS5 layout) – $239.99

Instinct Pro controller (Xbox layout) – $229.99

Envision Pro controller (Xbox layout) – $199.99

Universal controller case – no price yet

Elgato

Stream Deck MK.2 – $149.99

Wave:3 USB microphone – $149.99

Wave mic arm – $99.99

Drop

Artisan keycap – $49.99

Origin PC

This is a big stack of products, which aims to hit the needs of most Call of Duty players across all possible platforms. The visual design of each product is black with orange accents, fitting the identity of Black Ops 6 down to a tee.

Each of the gaming PCs in this collection will have no problem meeting the Black Ops 6 system requirements, although they are a touch pricey and you could save some money by learning how to build a gaming PC with your own custom spec, and then kitting it out with Black Ops 6 peripherals.

Be sure to check out the best Black Ops 6 loadouts to stay ahead of the meta, and the best Black Ops 6 settings to make sure your PC is getting the fastest frame rate possible.