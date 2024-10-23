In the countdown to Black Ops 6’s launch, it’s now a matter of mere hours rather than days and weeks. The new blockbuster FPS is almost upon us, and as is the case with the launch of any new Call of Duty game, players will want to blitz through the player levels, weapon unlocks, and their battle passes as quickly as possible. Well, here’s a super easy way for you to get three Black Ops 6 double XP tokens right off the rip, and all it requires is a few replies to a post on X.

I can’t remember the last time I was as excited for a new CoD than I am for Black Ops 6. With the addition of Omnimovement and well over a dozen tight, original maps at launch, multiplayer should feel super fun. Zombies looks exceptionally stacked thanks to its two round-based maps right out the gate. Even the campaign, which in recent games has undoubtedly been the series’ biggest weak point, looks to be a riot, with some excellent Black Ops 6 campaign rewards on offer too.

However, when it comes to unlocking weapons and operators or grinding your way through the new Black Ops 6 Prestige system, a little assistance will always be appreciated. Double XP tokens give you just that, accelerating your progress through the game.

Just in time for launch day, the official Call of Duty X account is providing you with a quick and straightforward way to earn three hours of boosted progression. All it asks is that you reply to this rather cringe social post three times with your Activision ID, and each time you do you’ll earn a token for one hour of double player, weapon, or battle pass XP.

These tokens will simply be added to your Call of Duty account and, barring any technical issues, should be sat there ready to go for the big day. Of course, plenty of grinding will still be required to unlock the best guns, attachments, and battle pass cosmetics, but they will at least speed up the process a little bit.

