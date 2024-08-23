Call of Duty Zombies fans have already established that they will be eating good in Black Ops 6. Not only is round-based gameplay back on the menu, but there will be two epic maps to enjoy from day one. We’ve already learned a lot about one of them, Terminus, and during CoD Next it’ll be the turn of Liberty Falls. However, Treyarch has just dropped a teaser cinematic for the second map, and it’s pure Call of Duty cinema.

It’s early days yet, and I’m trying to stay level-headed, but I think there’s a real chance Black Ops 6 could deliver the best Zombies experience in the series’ history. The co-op game mode has had a rough go of it in recent years, with traditional experiences relegated in favor of more open world-style experiences, which often borrow existing assets and battlegrounds from other experiences in the Call of Duty ecosystem.

However, Treyarch has been cooking for four years and is basically delivering every feature fans have been asking for, including those all important round-based Black Ops 6 Zombies maps. The full reveal and breakdown of Terminus a couple of weeks ago was enough to get fans excited, but now this new trailer for Liberty Falls is the cherry on top.

Here we see the iconic Zombies character Edward Richtofen awake from a nightmare that looks like it’s been plucked out of one of the best horror games. Turns out his Zombie senses are tingling, as his facility is being stormed by the undead. Naturally, he has a Wunderwaffe by his bedside to blast those zombies away.

However, the big revelation is that we’re getting a big Richtofen versus Samantha storyline right out the gate. Samantha not only appears to capture Richtofen and teleport him away from his facility, but she also appears to be controlling or breaking free from the Forsaken – a huge device in which she was encased in at the end of Black Ops Cold War. For Zombies lore nerds, this is a complete treat, but even if you’re not that clued up, it’s still a spectacle worth watching.

While not officially confirmed anywhere just yet, there is speculation based on the voice acting in this cinematic that Nolan North is returning to portray Richtofen once again. North has voiced the scientist ever since the inception of Zombies in Call of Duty World at War, but with the character largely sidelined in Black Ops Cold War, it’s been a while since he’s been heard in a CoD game.

You’ll be able to learn more about Liberty Falls during Call of Duty Next, which airs on Wednesday, August 28. During the showcase, there will also be more details on multiplayer and the full reveal of new Warzone map Area 99.

