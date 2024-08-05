I don’t usually let myself get swept up in the annual wave of pre-release Call of Duty hysteria – I’ve been burned too many times by the series in recent years. However, this time around I’m making an exception because everything that I’ve seen about Black Ops 6 so far is looking mighty fine to me. Zombies is one of the biggest aspects I’m excited for – a proper return to round-based action from the maestros at Treyarch – and two teasers that just dropped on social media appear to be revealing a new Perk-A-Cola and a new enemy type that you’ll be facing in BO6.

Black Ops 6 will no doubt be the biggest new shooter of the year but for the first time in what seems like a while, I actually feel like it’s got a shot at being one of the best as well. Even though the Black Ops 6 release date is still a few months away yet, Call of Duty is not holding back on the teasers and announcements.

In one of the two teasers posted on Monday, August 5, a satirical shopping channel advert has unveiled a brand new perk called Melee Macchiato. While there isn’t any official description from Treyarch yet on what Melee Macchiato can do, the advert gives plenty of hints.

On the can, the slogan “Knock out your troubles” features alongside a logo of a red boxing glove surrounded by birds and stars (which is of course the classic cartoon depiction of someone being dazed from a punch to the kisser). When you consider the perk’s name, the slogan, and that iconography, it seems clear that this will in some way enhance melee weapons. That could be by upping their damage, applying a stun or some other affect to enemies that you hit, or by maybe giving you much faster melee attacks so that you can smash or slice through lots of zombies in quick succession. One can of Melee Macchiato does apparently have 57,000 calories, so it’s clearly going to give you some kind of buzz.

The price of the perk is also revealed as being 2,500 Essence. This could signal that Treyarch is ditching the pricing system in Cold War, which essentially increased the price of each consecutive perk you bought. Black Ops 6 may instead return to a linear pricing structure where each perk has a different cost, but it stays the same regardless of how many perks you already have.

The other Zombies teaser sees a David Attenborough-style wildlife documentary get hijacked, and instead of giraffes we get to hear about a brand new enemy type for Black Ops 6. Over some very grainy, staticky images, the following is said by the distorted voice over: “Watch as this arachnid-like vermin explodes from the frontal lobe of the undead.”

So, it sounds like we’ve got Zombies that will release scuttling spiders from their own heads. Wonderful.

These two teasers now complete the set of six that players have been waiting for – Black Ops 6’s teaser website features a television set with six channels, and prior to today, the final two were blank. Maybe now a much larger look at Zombies is on the way. We know we’ll learn more on August 28 when COD Next rolls around, but until then it seems that Treyarch wants to keep us hyped with these small but exciting Zombies teasers.

