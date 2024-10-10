Some of you may roll your eyes, while others will breathe a sigh of excitable relief, but it’s just been confirmed that one of the greatest and most iconic Call of Duty maps is going to be coming to Black Ops 6 extremely soon after it launches. That’s right, Treyarch has confirmed that a new version of Nuketown will be joining the party.

When it comes to its offering of launch-day maps, Black Ops 6 is a stark contrast to its predecessor, Modern Warfare 3. BO6 is launching with 16 totally original multiplayer maps (plus two round-based Zombies maps), whereas MW3 only offered up remastered maps from the original MW2. Of course, COD fans like myself love a bit of nostalgia and remakes or reimaginings of old maps offer that in spades, but MW3’s approach was so extreme that it actually felt a bit disappointing.

While Black Ops 6 is flexing its creative muscles, I was surprised when the lineup was revealed that there wasn’t at least one remake of a classic map. Well, it seems Treyarch is one step ahead of me, because Nuketown will be hitting the FPS game “shortly after launch,” according to the latest episode of the COD POD podcast. Well, it turns out “shortly” actually means ‘one week after launch.’

Yes, Nuketown will arrive in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 on Friday, November 1. This was initially hinted at by the iconic Nuketown sign that appeared to show that date in a teaser clip for the map, but this has since been confirmed by the official Call of Duty account on X.

While the teaser clip doesn’t reveal much, associate creative director at Treyarch Miles Leslie does confirm during the COD POD episode that Black Ops 6’s Nuketown will have a fresh visual look, as has been the case for the map’s many appearances in countless other Call of Duty titles.

Leslie also confirms that Warhead, a small Strike map that’s part of Black Ops 6’s launch lineup, is not technically a variant of Nuketown, despite its early artwork making it appear to be a destroyed version of the iconic arena.

