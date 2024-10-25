The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 campaign has already picked up some favorable responses from players, and is definitely an improvement on last year’s Modern Warfare 3. Where the 2023 edition of CoD felt like a single-player extension of Warzone, with minimal story, no decent set pieces, and a lot of rushed or reused levels, Black Ops 6 potentially ranks alongside Cold War and Ghosts (yes) as one of the most cohesive campaigns in the series’ recent history. But, despite the Black Ops 6 Steam reviews, some PC players report problems with crashes, or even say that they cannot get the FPS to launch.

If you want an overview of this year’s single-player mode, check out the full Black Ops 6 missions list, which outlines how long the campaign lasts and where it connects to other games in the series. It’s definitely worth playing. While CoD, in general, has become more of a multiplayer FPS game in the past decade, compelling some to skip the campaign entirely, Black Ops 6 is an extremely credible single-player effort. Just make sure you have all the Black Ops 6 safe house puzzle codes – you’re going to need them.

Over on Steam, the response to this year’s CoD campaign is enthusiastic. The bulk of the game is tied to the overall ‘Call of Duty’ store page, but the single-player has its own listing, so it’s possible to gauge players’ opinion of the story mode separately. More than 500 reviews have been shared for the Black Ops 6 campaign already; 75% of those are favorable, bestowing the game with an official ‘mostly positive’ rating.

“Black Ops 6 is some of the most fun I have had in a long, long time with any Call of Duty,” one player writes. “I honestly can’t remember the last time I had so much fun in CoD.” “Black Ops 6 is so good,” another writes. “I’ve only come around for CoD 4 and Modern Warfare 2019 with most of the other entries not being of interest. But I can tell this is one of the great ones.”

Other PC players describe problems with Black Ops 6 either crashing or refusing to launch – there are multiple threads within the game’s Steam discussion boards citing either booting errors or mid-game freezes. “First time getting CoD through Steam,” one poster explains. “Installed the Call of Duty app and Black Ops 6 ‘DLC.’ The game just closes instantly.” “One game goes good,” another player writes, “then back to the lobby, then it will start the match countdown, then just freeze up for no reason.”

Some players say they have fixed these issues either by uninstalling and reinstalling Call of Duty or updating various drivers on their PCs. Updating to the latest version of Windows has also reportedly helped in some cases.

Once you get into the new CoD, make sure you have the best Black Ops 6 loadouts. We've also got the full Black Ops 6 zombies maps list, so you can choose the best battlefield for your fight against the undead.

