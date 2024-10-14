I thought Xbox and Activision had bled the announcement well dry for Call of Duty Black Ops 6, but ahead of the game’s launch next week, there’s one final surprise: Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream Black Ops 6 to a plethora of devices from day one using Xbox Cloud Gaming. Oh, and Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty Warzone are joining the party too.

Alongside the enormous library of amazing Game Pass games, of course, one of the big benefits Ultimate subscribers can enjoy is cloud streaming on dozens of games. Call of Duty fans have been wondering if Black Ops 6 would be joining that illustrious list at launch – especially seeing as Nvidida has already announced that you can stream it through GeForce NOW as soon as the Black Ops 6 release date arrives.

Microsoft has confirmed that those on Game Pass Ultimate can stream Black Ops 6 to their PCs, consoles, mobiles, Logitech G Pro and Razer Edge handhelds, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, and more from Friday October 25.

As well as Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare 3 (which joined the Game Pass library earlier this year) and Warzone (which is one of the best free PC games around) will also be streamable through Xbox Cloud for subscribers.

While Ubisoft technically owns the cloud streaming license for Call of Duty (an agreement that was made to appease regulators when Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard) it was always extremely likely that it would allow Xbox services to stream past, present, and future CoD titles. I’m surprised it’s only been announced this close to Black Ops 6’s launch, but better late than never, I suppose.

While you would need some decent hardware and a very strong internet connection to get an enjoyable multiplayer experience (the latency issues that often come with streaming games might make its fast-paced, competitive matches a nightmare) I can certainly see people streaming the campaign and probably Zombies as well. The same goes for Call of Duty Warzone – I’d only recommend streaming it over downloading it if you’ve got some god-tier internet.

If you’re a Game Pass Ultimate sub, or you’re looking to join the service, and you want to see which devices support Xbox Cloud Gaming, check out this list here.

Black Ops 6 is shaping up to be one of the best entries in the CoD series for a long while – alongside an enjoyable multiplayer beta, Treyarch has cooked up an Omnimovement system that lets you dive around like an 80’s action movie hero, and a similarly action movie-esque campaign. There are also two round-based Zombies maps at launch, with a third arriving before the end of 2024. To help you feel the part, there are these delicious, Black Ops 6-themed Corsair peripherals too.

Ahead of launch, make sure you’re up to speed on the Black Ops 6 Prestige system, and check out the Black Ops 6 campaign rewards you’ll get for playing through its story.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.