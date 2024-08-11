Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is bringing major changes and new additions to the series staple Zombies mode, from being able to save and quit mid-match to the inclusion of Max Payne-style ‘omnimovement’. To compliment the unique and equally grotesque zombie designs, it’s been revealed that Black Ops 6 Zombies will feature gruesome death animations for the first time as well.

Despite their detailed and bloody designs, Call of Duty’s undead have never been all that threatening compared to many of the best zombie games. They often prefer to wave their arms and club you rather than munch on your brains. Well, this changes in Black Ops 6.

While the standard zombies will still slap you to death during gameplay, Black Ops 6 will have game-over outros. Revealed by ‘MrDalekJD’ on YouTube, these death animations follow the undead that killed you as they rip apart your body for a tasty snack. It’s a small detail but it certainly ups the ante in the Zombies mode as previous entries would – in a very clunky fashion – have your character enter the downed state when you died.

Do you have a favorite character? Now you’ll feel worse when you see them being torn limb from limb. You’re welcome.

This comes alongside a suite of other significant changes and additions in this year’s entry into the long-running FPS game series. As revealed in Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay, we’re met with the return of the round-based format, the ability to switch between first and third-person, single-player saving, joining matches in progress, a prestige system, and even a handy new guided mode.

Of course, we’re also treated to the new Black Ops 6 Zombies maps Terminus and Liberty Falls, new perks, and new weapons to spice up the action. It’s very much a refinement of the iconic Zombies mode, and these new death animations are the cherry on top.

Sadly, you’ll have to contain your excitement for a little while longer as the Black Ops 6 release date is still months away. However, there is the Black Ops 6 beta to look forward to, which will give you a taste of the multiplayer modes and, of course, the new omnimovement system.

