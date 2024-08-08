Black Ops 6 Zombies sounds like the co-op mode’s best iteration yet

Whether its exquisitely crafted round-based action or the thrown-together open-world attempts of recent years, the reveal of a new Call of Duty Zombies mode never fails to get me excited. However, I think the gameplay reveal for Black Ops 6 Zombies could well be the best I’ve ever seen. Of course, the return to a round-based experience after many years away from it is a big factor in that opinion. But it also seems like Treyarch has added in almost every feature Zombies fans have been asking for, removed the things holding it back, and brought back all of the aspects that we’ve come to love over the years.

The reveal of the Terminus Zombies map earlier this week certainly got me rubbing my hands together in anticipation, but this new gameplay reveal trailer (and an enormous deep dive on the Call of Duty blog) has sent me into a bit of a spin, if I’m being real with you. Black Ops 6 Zombies is bringing loads of requested features and improvements into the co-op game mode, such as a prestige system, a customizable HUD, single-player saving, joining games in progress, and the ability to switch between first and third-person.

On top of all this, there’s a new Augments system, which acts as another layer of strategy and customization. Augments are researchable mods that you can unlock and apply to your perks, ammo mods, or field upgrades. Each item can have one minor Augment and one major Augment assigned to it before a match, with the latter giving a bigger or more useful boost than the former.

There are also a few new enemy types, including one that looks like a regular rank and file zombie before a massive spider erupts from its head to scuttle around and cause you misery.

Plus, the gameplay experience is now enhanced with Black Ops 6 Omnimovement, the new movement system that lets you dive, strafe, and slide in any direction and gives you 360 degree movement while prone on the floor.

I’m astounded at just how much new stuff there is in Black Ops 6 Zombies – Treyarch has certainly used its four years of development time since Cold War very wisely. However, despite all the innovation, it hasn’t forgotten about all the old systems and Zombies-isms that fans love.

The round-based experience in Black Ops 6 will have (clears throat):

The Mystery Box

Wall buys

Perk-A-Colas, including one new one called Melee Macchiato

GobbleGums, which return after a very long absence

Environmental traps

Mastery camos

Wonder Weapons, including a new one called the Beamsmasher

The Pack-A-Punch machine

Ammo mods

Craftable support items

Weapon rarity upgrades

And, of course, an elaborate main quest with a side order of easter eggs

This really feels like Call of Duty Zombies: The Greatest Hits. Of course, as always, we’ll have to wait to play it to see if Treyarch has truly delivered. On paper, at least, this genuinely looks like the best Zombies experience we’ve ever had. My only real question mark hangs over Augments – I wonder if it’s maybe a step too far given how much customization and choice there already is. Aside from that, I’m really struggling to find fault with anything I’ve seen from gameplay and read on the blog.

There’s even more Zombies news coming later this month when the CoD Next showcase arrives on Wednesday, August 28. There we’ll get to hear about the second of the two launch maps, Liberty Falls.

