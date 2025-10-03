With the first day of the Black Ops 7 beta in the bag, developer Treyarch has addressed some of the biggest talking points and announced upcoming changes based on the feedback it's received. Among the highlights are planned adjustments to TTK, some early concessions to stop doors from blocking your way, and boosted experience gains to help you unlock as much as possible during the test.

First on its list, the developer says it's had its eye on TTK (time to kill). The topic is naturally always one of the biggest talking points with any of the best multiplayer games, and it's no different here. The Black Ops 7 beta has kicked off with a TTK designed to be comparable to BO6, but Treyarch says it's "aware that some players feel it may be slightly faster than desired. As a result, we'll be releasing a weapon balance pass in the coming days to adjust TTK and ensure all weapons available in the beta are competitive within both their class and their intended role within Black Ops 7."

Another point of frustration are the new doors. Personally, I think the automatic doors in BO7 feel like a refreshing change from the manual ones in recent entries, but the general consensus I've read online appears to be down on them. Treyarch notes that only five of the 16 Black Ops 7 maps at launch will have automatic doors, and there are no manual doors at all, but says that it's planning several changes nonetheless.

In an upcoming beta update, Treyarch will force some specific automatic doors to remain open from the start of matches, raise how long they remain open before closing, and increase the range at which they'll activate. You'll also still be able to shoot them to open them from further out. In the longer-term, it's "evaluating a potential reduction in the number of automatic doors across our entire map portfolio," although it notes that "while some doors may make sense to remove, others may bring about new issues with opening undesired lines of sight."

Finally, Treyarch acknowledges that beta players want to unlock and test as much as possible while they can. In tomorrow's beta update, it's boosting the rate you earn weapon experience in the FPS game, along with Overclock for several loadout items and scorestreaks. The patch will also feature some adjustments to improve spawn locations across multiple maps and modes, along with a range of bug fixes.

Keep in mind that day two of the beta means the arrival of the Imprint map, the Overload mode, and Survival - so check in on all the Black Ops 7 Zombies Perk-A-Colas to get ready to brave the hordes. Treyarch is also continuing to adjust its Ricochet anti-cheat tools, as it faces a first wave of hackers and troublemakers.

Whatever mode you're playing, we've ranked the best Black Ops 7 weapons in the beta to make sure you top the leaderboards. If you're waiting until the playtest opens its doors to everyone, be sure to double-check the latest Black Ops 7 system requirements so that you're ready to go.

You can also join the PCGamesN community Discord server if you want to share your beta impressions with us, or brag about your best killstreak.