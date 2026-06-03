Black Ops 7's new Classic mode is an Omnimovement-free dream for old people like me

Listen, I'm old. My first Call of Duty game was Big Red One in 2005, when I was 11. So for the past few years, I have struggled with CoD's movement. From slide-canceling to Omnimovement, I am simply too long in the tooth to learn how to maximize these movement systems. Thankfully, Treyarch is being considerate of old-timers like me by introducing a new Black Ops Classic mode as part of Season 4, designed to take the game back to its roots.

Omnimovement, first introduced in Black Ops 6, changed how movement worked in the FPS franchise, allowing players to sprint, dive, slide, and prone in any direction rather than straight forward as it had been in the past. While this sounds good in theory, and some people do like it, many CoD fans, including myself, have found it to feel worse than legacy movement, hard to control, and not particularly helpful in gunfights. What's worse is that running into an enemy who has mastered it is incredibly frustrating, with your opponents diving and sliding away from bullets constantly in random directions.

Now, Treyarch is introducing the new "Black Ops Classic" mode as part of the Black Ops 7 Season 4 update, which, according to the team, allows players to "focus on your fundamentals… featuring simplified movement and streamlined loadouts, all played on iconic throwback maps."

When asked to elaborate on what simplified movement means, Design Director Matt Scronce wrote: "We wanted to get as close to a classic movement set (Black Ops 2 as a target) as we could, so Omnimovement, Wall Jump, and Slide are restricted in Black Ops Classic, along with some additional feature restrictions. Been having a ton of fun with this at the studio!"

Unfortunately, we don't know how streamlined loadouts will work in the mode just yet, but with plenty of classic maps in the game, we expect to drop into places like Raid, Hijacked, and Standoff from Black Ops 2, or Firing Range and Summit from BO1.

Black Ops Classic goes live as part of Black Ops 7 Season 4 on Thursday, June 4. I'll be seeing you in that mode all day, every day, when it's active.