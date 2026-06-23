Black Ops 7's incredibly popular Classic mode is here to stay, and it's getting four new maps

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 4 introduced three new multiplayer maps, new weapons, and the Rogue Run Zombies experience, but to be brutally honest, I've seen very little of any of those additions. That's because the Classic mode, introduced in the same update, has captured my heart, and Treyarch has now confirmed it's here to stay.

If you're old and miss the feeling of the Call of Duty games from the 2010s like me, then Black Ops Classic is the mode for you. It removes movement features like Omnimovement, which allows you to move and dive in any direction, wall jumps, Tactical Spring, and sliding, taking us back to the good old days when you could only move in eight directions.

On top of that, loadouts, perks, and scorestreaks are all restricted too, with only certain items available in this mode to keep that old-school feel. Introduced at the start of Black Ops 7 Season 4, it was an immediate hit with players and has proved to be so popular that the mode is being made permanent.

Thanks to the great community response, Black Ops Classic is now a permanent addition to Black Ops 7! 🤝 With the arrival of Season 04 Reloaded, four more iconic maps from previous games will be added to the rotation: Launch, Fringe, Hacienda, and Gridlock. pic.twitter.com/9s01Hqx9Rg - Treyarch (@Treyarch) June 22, 2026

In a post on June 22, Treyarch announced that thanks to "the great community response," Black Ops Classic will become a permanent addition as part of the Season 4 Reloaded patch on June 25. That means we no longer have to worry about it disappearing in a playlist update, which is great news.

That's not all, either, as Treyarch also announced that four classic maps will be added to the mode too, with Launch, Fringe, Hacienda, and Gridlock from the Black Ops series all getting inserted into the rotation. Fringe, Hacienda, and Gridlock have already been available in BO7, with Fringe included in this week's patch.

It's no surprise that the mode is here to stay, because the reaction to Black Ops Classic has been hugely positive. Players have enjoyed reliving the classic experience, and it's clear that Activision has been listening because not only are they making this playlist permanent in Black Ops 7, but they're also porting Black Ops 1 and 2 to PS5 in July. Clearly, they see that there's an appetite for legacy Call of Duty, and they're willing to provide the experience.

Black Ops Classic is live in Black Ops 7 right now, with the four new maps coming as part of Season 4 Reloaded on Thursday, June 25.