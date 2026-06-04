Black Ops 7's new gun has homing rounds that literally target enemies for you

Picture the scene. You're crouched, hiding behind cover as an enemy rains bullets on your location. You want to get up and start firing back, but you don't know where they are exactly, and by the time you spot them, you'll be lit up like a Christmas tree. Well, if you're running the Grimhawk in Black Ops 7, Season 4, you might not have to worry about situations like this anymore.

Black Ops 7's Season 4 patch drops today, June 4, bringing the Omnimovement-free Classic mode that I'm very excited for, three new maps, and a host of new weapons. One of those is the Grimhawk, a Special weapon that sounds absolutely insane, and is coming soon to the FPS game.

According to the patch notes, the Grimhawk is a full-auto specialized rifle that fires "low-velocity homing rounds that lock onto targets." Pretty nuts. Treyarch says that the Grimhawk fires "rounds with light homing capabilities against targets shooting their weapons," which essentially means that, if you point the weapon in generally the right direction, and enemies are firing their guns, the rounds will veer towards them.

While it doesn't sound like you'll be able to just stand in spawn and fire off flying harbringers of doom that swoop across the map searching for any enemy, thanks to the rounds' low-velocity, it's still pretty wild that they'll just target anyone firing their weapon. If you unlock the Long Barrel Prestige attachment, you'll be able to fire the homing rounds in hip fire instead of ADS, so if you pair it up with Perks like Lightweight and Scavenger, you could become a fast-moving death machine with plenty of ammo.

The weapon could be incredibly useful in modes like Hardpoint, where enemies are swarming towards a specific location on the map. Finding a place to take cover, pulling out the Grimhawk, and taking down enemies at close range as they run into the hill could be a great plan to rack up your score.

The Grimhawk won't be available at the start of Season 4, but will be unlocked through a weekly challenge later in the season. I, for one, am looking forward to using it. Facing it? Not so much.