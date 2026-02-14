Black Ops 7 is "making it right" with free handouts for all players as Mars leaderboard event racks up frustrations

If you fancy a handful of free Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 camos, blueprints, and extras, you're in luck, because it's never been easier to get your hands on some. After bugs and inconsistent tracking plagued the recent Mars leaderboard event in Black Ops 7 Zombies, developer Treyarch has called an audible and decided to hand out its most sought-after rewards to all players, regardless of participation.

Black Ops 7 Season 2 is an absolutely massive update for the FPS, introducing more maps, modes, equipment, and killstreaks along with plenty of additional cosmetics to earn. For Zombies players, we got the new Mars region alongside the introduction of the combined 'cursed survival' mode and the return of Starting Room from Black Ops 6. That'll be followed up by Paradox Junction, which is set to arrive when Season 2 Reloaded kicks off in March.

To celebrate the launch, Treyarch kicked off its Mars leaderboard event, a challenge to see who could survive for the most rounds on the red planet. This ran from February 5-9, and your progress was tracked against 29 other players, with your final position determining the rewards you would receive. Unfortunately, many people found that their score was being incorrectly recorded, and that they'd missed out on prizes they felt they'd earned as a result.

Treyarch has therefore decided that everyone wins. "We're making it right," the developer writes. "To ensure no-one misses out due to inconsistent tracking, we're granting the following event rewards to all Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 players who log on before Season 2 Reloaded."

While the event's GobbleGum prizes are left in the metaphorical bag, you'll be given all of the other rewards if you log into Black Ops 7 before the launch of Season 2 Reloaded. These include:

The 'Mars' animated weapon camo.

The 'Planet Flamingo' weapon camo.

The 'Feathered Idol' Kogot-7 weapon blueprint.

The 'Ornamental' weapon charm.

The 'Bird Brain' emblem.

Treyarch thanks players for their participation, and says, "We're actively reviewing your feedback as we work to improve events going forward." While this is probably the best-case solution to the issue, it's a pretty deflating way for things to end. It puts a dampener on the leaderboard event as a whole, and those who put in the time and effort to earn these rewards will no longer have their bragging rights.