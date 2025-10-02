Black Ops 7 system requirements revealed, and they're surprisingly undemanding

The Black Ops 7 system requirements have finally been revealed ahead of the open beta windows, and they make great reading for those with older or budget gaming PCs and laptops.

While it's no major surprise to see that you won't need the best graphics card from our buying guide to run Black Ops 7, it's still surprising to see both the minimum and recommended specs fall so low, especially when so many other games are starting to skew towards higher, if still reasonable, requirements.

Here are the Black Ops 7 system requirements for PC:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 470

Intel Arc A580 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

Intel Arc B580 VRAM At least 3GB At least 8GB CPU Intel Core i5 6600

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Intel Core i7 6700K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 60GB 60GB Notes SSD required

TPM 2.0 required

Secure Boot required SSD required

TPM 2.0 required

Secure Boot required

The Black Ops 7 minimum requirements call for an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or 1060, AMD Radeon RX 470, or Intel Arc A580 GPU alongside an Intel Core i5 6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 gaming CPU. You'll also only need 8GB of RAM.

In addition to the component requirements, you'll also need TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled in order to play Black Ops 7. This is also the case for a few other games, including Valorant and Battlefield 6, so we've put together a guide on how to enable Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 if you're in need of some advice.

As for the Black Ops 7 recommended specs, these jump up to demand an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon 6600 XT alongside an Intel Core i7 6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X. Most surprisingly, the RAM requirements are still only 8GB at this tier, and the most recent Steam hardware survey shows this target is hit by more than 97% of gamers. We've seen a shift to 16GB becoming the new standard in recent months, but Black Ops 7 is yet to make the jump, although this could change after the open beta.

Finally, the Black Ops 7 download size is 60GB, and you'll want to have one of the best gaming SSD picks from our buying guide, as an SSD is now a formal requirement across all tiers. Just like all the other specs, this file size is subject to change once the open beta is over.

If your gaming gear is in need of an upgrade before you tackle this latest Call of Duty game, you can check out our best gaming mouse guide, as well as our best gaming keyboard guide, for some buying advice.

Will you be jumping into the Black Ops 7 open beta? Let us know over on our community Discord server.