CoD Cold War gun tuning: “success looks like everyone being equally pissed off at me”

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War has only just arrived – like, today – but it seems plenty of the FPS game’s fans are already making their views known about its weapon tuning. However, game design director at developer Treyarch David Vonderhaar has said he’s “not remotely worried” about this, and that “success looks like everyone being equally pissed off at me”.

In a reply to a tweet raising questions about the new PC game’s snipers posted today, Vonderhaar says: “OHK weapons (shotguns/snipers) continue to be the most controversial thing in our community. ‘Nobody’ is ever happy with the tuning. After a decade of dealing with this, success looks like everyone being equally pissed off at me. This is the job we have chosen”.

In a tweet posted shortly afterwards, the dev explains that he’s not concerned about Cold War’s weapon balancing as the game’s design team is exceptionally experienced in this area. “How we tune the game. What you think. What we think and what we think about what you think. The data. It’s a blend,” he says.

“My design team is wired, trained, and has more experience than anyone in the business. They will do the right thing. I’m not remotely worried.”

Cold War launched today, November 13, and the critical reception to the title has so far been been very positive. In our Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War review, our very own deputy editor Jordan scores it a nine-out-of-ten, concluding: “Treyarch’s latest feels like it’s only a few quality of life changes away from being the perfect revival of the Black Ops series,” adding that it “delivers on all three fronts and manages to subtly freshen some of the series’ most stale ingredients”.

How we tune the game. What you think.

What we think and what we think about what you think.

