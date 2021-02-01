Here’s when Black Ops: Cold War’s Firebase Z update goes live this week

Treyarch has announced the launch times for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War content update. The patch, which includes the hotly anticipated new Firebase Z map for Zombies mode and the return of Black Ops II Express map, will go live in the multiplayer game at 23:00 PT February 3 and 2:00 ET / 7:00 GMT February 4.

For Black Ops: Cold War multiplayer, there are new modes and playlists, four more Prop Hunt maps, and the aforementioned Express map, making its return after debuting in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. It’s a 6v6 map that features a bullet train system set in Los Angeles, and it comes with a new Express 24/7 playlist that includes the Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint game modes.

Firebase Z is the new Zombies map arriving with this update and joining the existing Die Maschine map. This one is set in the jungles of Vietnam, in a mysterious facility called Outpost 25. Based on the trailer, it’s clear that the fighting gets intense, and you’ll have to work together on this mission if you’re going to have a chance at saving Samantha Maxis.

Here’s that trailer, if you missed it:

The February 4 update also brings with it the Tombstone Soda perk, which you’ll be able to use in both Firebase Z and Die Maschine. Using it, you’ll be turned into a shadow when you’re downed and sent into the Dark Aether. You can explore and attempt to get yourself revived, but as in Warzone’s Gulag, if you’re killed while you’re in shadow form, that’s it – you’re out.

Read up on Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War guns if you want to know which weapons you want to keep an eye out for in Firebase Z, or read up on Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War zombies mode if you need to run through the basics.

One thing to note, if you’re planning on getting straight into Firebase Z when it launches: the main Easter Egg quest will be disabled until February 5 at 9:00 PT / 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT. Treyarch says that’s “to make sure everyone can start the hunt on equal footing.”